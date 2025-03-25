Liverpool open talks for in demand Brighton forward Joao Pedro

Liverpool have reportedly opened talks with Brighton over a move for forward Joao Pedro as a replacement for out-of-form star Darwin Nunez.

According to Caught Offside, Liverpool have initiated talks over a move for the 23-year-old but will face competition from several Premier League rivals.

Arsenal, Chelsea, and Man United are all said to be interest in the Brazilian, as well as European giants PSG and Bayern Munich.

It’s understood Arne Slot’s see’s Pedro as an option to replace Darwin Nunez, who has struggled to make a positive impression on his new manager.

Brighton have set a price tag of €50 million for the forward, significantly cheaper than other forward options such as Alexander Isak.