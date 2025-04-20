Liverpool not dropping pursuit of Brentford attacker Mbeumo
Liverpool remain in the hunt for Brentford attacker Bryan Mbeumo.
The Reds were eyeing Mbeumo as a replacement for Mohamed Salah before the Egyptian committed to a new deal a fortnight.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Despite the development, Liverpool remain keen on Mbeumo, says The Sun.
The free-scoring forward has one year plus an option of a further season with the Bees.
And Brentford are willing to sell this summer for £50m, with Liverpool viewing Mbeumo as a player with the qualities to fit seamlessly into manager Arne Slot's system.
Mbeumo struck for the Bees in victory over Bournemouth yesterday.