Liverpool not dropping pursuit of Brentford attacker Mbeumo

Liverpool remain in the hunt for Brentford attacker Bryan Mbeumo.

The Reds were eyeing Mbeumo as a replacement for Mohamed Salah before the Egyptian committed to a new deal a fortnight.

Despite the development, Liverpool remain keen on Mbeumo, says The Sun.

The free-scoring forward has one year plus an option of a further season with the Bees.

And Brentford are willing to sell this summer for £50m, with Liverpool viewing Mbeumo as a player with the qualities to fit seamlessly into manager Arne Slot's system.

Mbeumo struck for the Bees in victory over Bournemouth yesterday.