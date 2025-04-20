Liverpool not dropping pursuit of Brentford attacker Mbeumo

Tribal Football
Paul Vegas
Liverpool not dropping pursuit of Brentford attacker MbeumoAction Plus
Liverpool remain in the hunt for Brentford attacker Bryan Mbeumo.

The Reds were eyeing Mbeumo as a replacement for Mohamed Salah before the Egyptian committed to a new deal a fortnight.

Despite the development, Liverpool remain keen on Mbeumo, says The Sun.

The free-scoring forward has  one year plus an option of a further season with the Bees.

And Brentford are willing to sell this summer for £50m, with Liverpool viewing Mbeumo as a player with the qualities to fit seamlessly into manager Arne Slot's system.

Mbeumo struck for the Bees in victory over Bournemouth yesterday. 

