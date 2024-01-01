Liverpool midfielder Szoboszlai admits being impressed by Nyoni

Liverpool midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai praised on Trey Nyoni after their preseason friendly win against Real Betis in Pittsburgh.

Nyoni, 17, laid on the pass for Szoboszlai's winner on the night.

Advertisement Advertisement

The Hungarian later told liverpoolfc.com: "It was a good pass from Trey. It’s important that the No.6s see us and use us also.

"I like him a lot, he is a really offensive player. I just said on the bench to (Jarell) Quansah, you can’t even foul him because of his movements and stuff like this.

"Everybody saw in the second half, Nat (Phillips) was a centre-back but otherwise everybody was young and almost none of them were 20. But they still did a good job, didn’t concede a goal and had chances. So yeah, a good future."