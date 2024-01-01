Liverpool midfielder Jones: Slot system suits me

Liverpool midfielder Curtis Jones settling into manager Arne Slot's system.

Jones feels the style of football Slot wants suits his game."It's different for me in that the manager is more of a possession-based man," he told the Liverpool Echo. "He has a clear plan about how he wants to build up, how he wants to attack, how he wants his strikers to move and his centre midfielders to move around.

"But the principles are the same way as when Jurgen Klopp was in charge - if you give the ball away, you go and get it back as fast as you can. You have to play with loads of energy.

"It's a change but I'm also able to adapt to it because of what I've learned from Klopp and his coaching staff. I've always said I was a lad who wants to go and score goals and create, I never thought about going to press and defending and stuff like that, and it was Jurgen and the staff who made me understand that's a big part of the game.

"So I have that in me as well. I'm now putting it into a perfect blend, where I can be the old me in terms of running with the ball more, but at the same time have the other side of the game. It's important to be flexible now because you're not always guaranteed to have your place in the team where that's your position and you've made that mark.

"We play so many games and there could be injuries and stuff, and the manager knows I can play off the left, I can play as a 10, I can play as an eight, if he needs me to play right-back I've done it before. Although I want to be a central midfielder and play there, I've adapted to playing other areas and if he needs me to play anywhere else, I can do it."