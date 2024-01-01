Jones: I know I can be Liverpool first-choice

Liverpool midfielder Curtis Jones is focused on proving that he should stay in the starting lineup.

The Reds have been impressive during their preseason tour of the United States.

After beating Real Betis and then Arsenal, they are taking on Manchester United at the weekend.

Jones told The Anfield Wrap: “I was (worried about the injury) myself at first. I had a bit of a small knee issue, I had it for a few days.

“I’ve got the same thing now but it’s fine, we’ve had scans and stuff that show it’s not going to get worse, so I can just go and play.”

Jones continued: “My aim is obviously to come around the team, to play as well as I can, and to keep hold of the shirt.

“I’m capable of that but I’ve got to prove that day after day, week after week, and game after game. So we’ll see.”