Liverpool midfielder Jones: Slot and staff give you great support

Liverpool midfielder Curtis Jones admits he's enjoying his football under manager Arne Slot.

Jones is in the England squad this week on the back of his excellent recent form.

Advertisement Advertisement

He said: “I feel that I'm at the point now where I'm enjoying it the most that I have. I say that in terms of style of play that suits me and the love that I'm getting from the coaches and the staff all around.

“Arne and his staff have come in and the style of play and everything is changing - the the way we go and press and stuff. I think it suits me more. As a fresh start I'll give it everything I can.

“I’m really enjoying it and the most important thing is that I'm playing with a smile on my face.”

Jones added on playing for England, “I will approach the game trying to prove to everybody that I'm the player that they say I am - and the player that I've always been since I was a kid. I think this call-up is huge.”