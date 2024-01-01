Tribal Football
Most Read
Real Sporting and Real Oviedo: The historic Segunda Division derby powered in Mexico
IT'S DONE: Juventus midfielder Pogba lodges appeal with CAS
Klopp criticises Man Utd boss Ten Hag's decision to send Sancho out on loan
Why Salah will accept new Liverpool contract after Slot's promising start

Liverpool midfielder Gravenberch: Slot has rebuilt my confidence

Liverpool midfielder Gravenberch: Slot has rebuilt my confidence
Liverpool midfielder Gravenberch: Slot has rebuilt my confidence
Liverpool midfielder Gravenberch: Slot has rebuilt my confidenceAction Plus
Liverpool midfielder Ryan Gravenberch admits he feels his confidence returning.

Gravenberch has impressed under manager Arne Slot in a new defensive midfield role.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Speaking to ESPN Netherlands, Gravenberch said: "I just feel good in my skin, to be honest. But does that have a reason? Yeah, things are going well at the club. I'm just doing my thing, and it's working out well now. 

"He (Slot) gives me confidence now. He just lets me start in the lineup. It's going pretty well. As a player, you obviously want to get minutes. For me, that confidence is part of it. With that confidence, I feel more comfortable, and with the minutes, it keeps getting better.

Gravenberch added: "He's a good coach. He knows what he wants. He has a clear plan. Yeah, so far, we're executing it really well. Clarity from the start is always nice for me."

Mentions
Premier LeagueGravenberch RyanLiverpool
Related Articles
Koeman heaps praise on Liverpool midfielder Gravenberch after he improves lazy behaviour
Gravenberch says he is thriving under Slot's new Liverpool system
Liverpool boss Slot explains new Gravenberch role for victory at Ipswich