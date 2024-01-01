Liverpool midfielder Gravenberch: Slot has rebuilt my confidence

Liverpool midfielder Ryan Gravenberch admits he feels his confidence returning.

Gravenberch has impressed under manager Arne Slot in a new defensive midfield role.

Speaking to ESPN Netherlands, Gravenberch said: "I just feel good in my skin, to be honest. But does that have a reason? Yeah, things are going well at the club. I'm just doing my thing, and it's working out well now.

"He (Slot) gives me confidence now. He just lets me start in the lineup. It's going pretty well. As a player, you obviously want to get minutes. For me, that confidence is part of it. With that confidence, I feel more comfortable, and with the minutes, it keeps getting better.

Gravenberch added: "He's a good coach. He knows what he wants. He has a clear plan. Yeah, so far, we're executing it really well. Clarity from the start is always nice for me."