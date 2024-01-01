Liverpool midfielder Elliott: Time to take my game to new level

Liverpool midfielder Harvey Elliott admits he feels he needs to take the next step in his career this season.

Elliott and Liverpool begin their campaign today at Ipswich Town.

He told liverpoolfc.com: "I feel it's time for me now to make the next step, to try to establish myself and cement my spot in the team. I feel like I'm confident enough now.

"I've come off the back of a season that was kind of my breakthrough season, I would say. I played a lot of games, although I didn't start many.

"I feel like now it's time to try to change that and have my role when starting. It's going to be very hard, it's going to be difficult and I need to work as hard as I possibly can to make sure I get that."

On adjusting to manager Arne Slot's system, he also said: "I think the positions (in the) formations that he plays, there's a few that are very my style of play, especially the No.10 role. I play it at England (U21s), so I know it very, very well.

"I feel like it's my most comfortable position, especially where I can receive it, how to receive it. It's kind of the bread and butter for me and I know it to a tee."