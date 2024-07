Liverpool make decision on Bajcetic amid growing transfer interest

Liverpool are determined to keep hold of Stefan Bajcetic.

The Spain U21 midfielder is attracting interest from across Europe this summer.

However, the Athletic says Liverpool have no interest in selling or even loaning out Bajcetic.

Instead, new manager Arne Slot sees Bajcetic as a first team prospect for the new season.

Bajcetic missed much of last season due to injury, having struggled for the past 18 months.