Liverpool vs Crystal Palace: Confirmed team news as Iraola seeks a much needed win

Liverpool make their way to Selhurst Park on Sunday afternoon as they take on Crystal Palace.

Liverpool are sixth in the top flight with 15 points after nine matchweeks, and head into the weekend on the back of a 3-2 defeat against Fenerbahce in the Champions League, which came after a defeat to Arsenal.

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As the Reds struggle, Palace aren't fairing any better as they have failed to score in their last three Premier League outings and look up from the relegation zone.

Both sides are out of form but Liverpool are the firm favourites for this clash as they seek to bounce back under Andoni Iraola whose side are desperate for a win.

Liverpool vs Crystal Palace team news

Crystal Palace will be without Jean-Philippe Mateta, who is suspended following his red card against Tottenham, while Ismaïla Sarr, Chadi Riad and Takehiro Tomiyasu remain injured.

Liverpool are missing Conor Bradley, Jeremie Frimpong, Hugo Ekitike and Giovanni Leoni, while Ryan Gravenberch is a doubt with a heel injury and will face a late fitness assessment.

Liverpool vs Crystal Palace predicted line-ups

Crystal Palace possible starting lineup: Henderson; Canvot, Disasi, Richards; Khalaili, Wharton, Kamada, Mitchell; Pino, Guessand; Nketiah

Liverpool possible starting lineup: Alisson; Araujo, Jacquet, Van Dijk, Kerkez; Szoboszlai, Mac Allister; Gakpo, Wirtz, Barcola; Isak

Liverpool vs Crystal Palace kick-off time

Both sides meet at Selhurst Park for a 14:00 kick-off, UK time in what should be a heated clash.

Form

Palace: DWLLL

Liverpool: WWWLL

Key stats

Palace have won just three of their seven home contests this season and have spent 53.7% of their Premier League playing time losing this season.

Liverpool have conceded just 1.11 xG per game across their last five league matches and average 1.47 xG per game, compared with Palace's 1.24.

The Reds have scored just nine goals across those last eight meetings, compared with 27 in the previous eight.