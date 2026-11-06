Iraola says Liverpool "have to react" against Palace after two losses in a row

Andoni Iraola has rallied his troops ahead of Sunday's clash against Crystal Palace.

The Reds only lost 1-0 against Arsenal in the Premier League last weekend before falling to a 3-2 scoreline against Fenerbahce on Wednesday in the Champions League.

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Risking heading into the next international break on the back of a third consecutive loss in all competitions, Iraola needs to pick up three points on Sunday afternoon if morale is to stay up in his camp.

However, Liverpool have only three wins against Crystal Palace in the last 10 H2Hs in all competitions and as Iraola aims to bounce back, he admits he may be difficult.

"I think that's the challenge, especially in a club like Liverpool. One week ago in this same press conference, we were on a run, everything was in a good place and we were in a better mood.

"And now, two defeats, it changes. It has to change and it has to be like this in a club like ours. Now we have to react after two defeats.

"We need the win against Palace away and we've been, I think, in similar situations – I remember Bournemouth before the international break, even the Brentford game. So, we have to go there and do the job and win the game."

He continued: "It's not easy in the moment because we react the same way. When we lose a game, everyone is angry. But we have to have some perspective and we know in the process we'll go up and down.

"We have to get through these moments. We would love to have good performances, wins, good results, but normally it doesn't happen."

A win for Iraola's side could shoot them up to 4th in the Premier League table, depending on how Chelsea cope against Sunderland when they kick-off at the same time on Sunday.