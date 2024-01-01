Liverpool hero Barnes likens Gravenberch to Pirlo

Liverpool great John Barnes admits he's been impressed by Ryan Gravenberch.

The Holland midfielder has shone in a new role under manager Arne Slot, thriving in a No6 role.

And Barnes has quickly been won over by the switch.

He said on the Rest is Football podcast: "Playing Ryan Gravenberch as a number 6 is a bit like playing Pirlo in a number 6.

"A different type of player but more attacking, more comfortable on the ball rather than a hard-working, difficult, strong defensive midfield player."