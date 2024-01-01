Liverpool great Yeats passes away

Liverpool great Ron Yeats has passed away. He was 86.

Yeats was a former Liverpool captain, helping establish the club as one of the world's most powerful.

The defender won two First Division titles, the FA Cup and the Charity Shield three time.

He played 454 games before joining Tranmere Rovers as player-manager in 1971.

Liverpool announced today: "Liverpool FC is mourning the passing of legendary former captain Ron Yeats.

"In the words of Bill Shankly, a 'colossus' in club history.

"The thoughts of everyone at LFC are with Ron's wife, Ann, all of his family and his friends at this incredibly sad time."