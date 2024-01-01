Tribal Football
Most Read
Real Sporting and Real Oviedo: The historic Segunda Division derby powered in Mexico
Rabiot pricing himself out of return to football
Klopp criticises Man Utd boss Ten Hag's decision to send Sancho out on loan
Man Utd could be forced to delay Ugarte's debut

Liverpool great Yeats passes away

Liverpool great Yeats passes away
Liverpool great Yeats passes away
Liverpool great Yeats passes awayTribalfootball
Liverpool great Ron Yeats has passed away. He was 86.

Yeats was a former Liverpool captain, helping establish the club as one of the world's most powerful.

Advertisement
Advertisement

The defender won two First Division titles, the FA Cup and the Charity Shield three time.

He played 454 games before joining Tranmere Rovers as player-manager in 1971.

Liverpool announced today: "Liverpool FC is mourning the passing of legendary former captain Ron Yeats.

"In the words of Bill Shankly, a 'colossus' in club history.

"The thoughts of everyone at LFC are with Ron's wife, Ann, all of his family and his friends at this incredibly sad time."

Mentions
Premier LeagueLiverpoolTranmere
Related Articles
Liverpool U21 coach Lewtas welcomes Chiesa AND Ngumoha to first training session
Liverpool, Man City watching Palace midfielder Wharton
Father: Szoboszlai knows he can achieve everything at Liverpool