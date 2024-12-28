Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson: We're now different compared to Klopp's team

Tribal Football
Paul Vegas
Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker says Arne Slot's team can build a new legacy at the club.

The Reds currently sit top of the Premier League table.

Alisson said, "I don't think it is too similar (to Jurgen Klopp's team).

"A few players still play in the team but we have a little bit different style, more ball possession. Before it is was really straightforward, a lot of transition, a lot of intensity.

"We don't have to compare ourselves with the teams in the past.

"We have to create our own history this season, this group."

