Paul Vegas
Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson offers update on head injury
Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker has delivered an upbeat message on his recovery from a head injury.

Alisson was released from the Brazil camp after suffering the setback in a collision with Colombia defender Davinson Sanchez last week.

The goalkeeper is now back on Merseyside for further tests and to recover.

“Hey guys, just to let you know I’m fine!” he posted on social media. “Just have to follow the protocols! Thanks for the messages.”

Liverpool hope Alisson will be fit for the derby against Everton on April 2.

