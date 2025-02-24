Slot welcomes "very difficult win" after Liverpool defeat Man City

Liverpool boss Arne Slot was left satisfied after their 2-0 win at Manchester City.

The result sees the Reds now 11 points clear at the top of the Premier League table.

Slot said, "It was a very good win, a very difficult win. We had to defend a lot, we had to suffer a lot, they love ball possession.

"Especially in the second half I liked the way that we defended, even more so than in the first half, because in the first I felt constantly like they could score but we controlled it much better in the second.

"It felt like in the first half they were close to scoring, they did score one which was offside. I did not feel that we had the control over their attacks, in the second half I did much more.

"We've played many of these games with having so much ball possession and every team finds one, two or three chances for a counter attack and that is what we did today. "

On if he's containing his excitement, Slot stated: "I am mostly happy because we won at the Etihad, and that is not something that happens a lot. It was my first time here but not many managers or teams win here, so we should be happy for that.

"It was only a week ago that it was a tough win against Wolves, so I know all 11 games left are difficult for different reasons. A lot of challenges ahead of us but it is a good position to be in."