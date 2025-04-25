Liverpool fullback Bradley lays out Northern Ireland hopes

Liverpool defender Conor Bradley has been named International Personality of the Year by the Northern Ireland Football Writers' Association.

At his title presentation, Bradley discussed the prospect of Northern Ireland qualifying for a future World Cup.

"That's everyone's dream," said Bradley, who has been named International Personality of the Year by the Northern Ireland Football Writers' Association.

"We know how difficult it is because not many Northern Ireland teams have done it, we know how special it would be.

"It would be unbelievable, the thing of dreams. Hopefully one day we can get there and if we keep working hard, I'm pretty sure we can."

International potential

"We've got potential but we need to fulfil that," Bradley added.

"Obviously we're still really young as it is, we've lost a lot of experience.

"We have to keep getting experience together and keep improving together, hopefully there'll be good things around the corner."