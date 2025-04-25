Tribal Football
Most Read
Rasmus Hojlund offered Man United escape in surprise swap deal
Barcelona pressure Aston Villa over Rashford transfer plans
Osimhen sends Galatasaray past Konyaspor to Turkish Cup final
Liverpool plan £95M double bid for Bournemouth pair

Liverpool fullback Bradley lays out Northern Ireland hopes

Paul Vegas
Liverpool fullback Bradley lays out Northern Ireland hopes
Liverpool fullback Bradley lays out Northern Ireland hopesAction Plus
Liverpool defender Conor Bradley has been named International Personality of the Year by the Northern Ireland Football Writers' Association.

At his title presentation, Bradley discussed the prospect of Northern Ireland qualifying for a future World Cup.

Advertisement
Advertisement

"That's everyone's dream," said Bradley, who has been named International Personality of the Year by the Northern Ireland Football Writers' Association.

"We know how difficult it is because not many Northern Ireland teams have done it, we know how special it would be.

"It would be unbelievable, the thing of dreams. Hopefully one day we can get there and if we keep working hard, I'm pretty sure we can."

 

International potential

"We've got potential but we need to fulfil that," Bradley added.

"Obviously we're still really young as it is, we've lost a lot of experience.

"We have to keep getting experience together and keep improving together, hopefully there'll be good things around the corner."

Mentions
Premier LeagueBradley ConorLiverpool
Related Articles
Carragher on fans' reaction to Alexander-Arnold: You should never boo a player in your kit
Liverpool hero Carragher: Why Bradley must play ahead of Trent
Bradley calls on Liverpool focus as title celebrations closer