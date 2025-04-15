Bradley calls on Liverpool focus as title celebrations closer

Conor Bradley urged focus from Liverpool teammates as they close in on the Premier League table.

The Reds are now two wins away from being confirmed champions after victory over West Ham on Sunday.

Advertisement Advertisement

Bradley told Liverpoolfc.com: “It was a difficult second half. I think the lads had to stick together and we’re glad we did that. It’s brilliant to get the three points.

“I thought the first half was really good. I thought we created loads of chances, we were playing some really good football and then second half we just sort of sat off a bit and allowed them to have more control of the game and things like that happen whenever you are in a title race, so it was good to get the three points.

“You can’t control the game for 90 minutes in every football match, it’s impossible, so sometimes you’ve got to ride your luck, sometimes you’ve got to defend well and I thought we did that today.

“It’s getting closer. Obviously it’s still another two wins away so we’ve just got to keep working and finish the season as strong as we can… we’ve just got to keep our heads down and keep going.”