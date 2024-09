Liverpool’s Under-19 side managed to get their UEFA Youth League campaign under way this week.

The young Reds were playing against AC Milan’s youngsters as the senior sides did battle as well.

While the senior Reds won 3-1 on the night, Liverpool’s U19s had to settle for a draw.

Liverpool owed a great deal to their shot stopper for this point, especially in the first half.

An outstanding performance from goalkeeper Kornel Misciur ensured they kept a clean sheet.