Liverpool defender Robertson joins protest against crowded schedule

Liverpool defender Andy Robertson has added to the talk about there being too many games.

The left-back joins the increasing ranks of elite players expressing concern over the physical and mental strain on athletes.

This term, concerns about the intensified demands have been echoed by Liverpool's goalkeeper Alisson, Manchester City's Rodri, Aston Villa's captain John McGinn, and Tottenham's forward Son Heung-min.

‌Robertson said: “I don’t think the players are ever asked. I think that’s where our frustrations lie. We all love playing football. We love playing games. That’s what we work so hard towards.

“As I speak, we’ve got a game in a few days at Anfield in the Champions League. It’s one of the best games to be involved in. But extra games get added. Extra tournaments get added and I don’t think players get asked what their opinion of it is and how we feel about it.

‌“That’s where the frustration lies with us. These organizations just put on extra games and tournaments - and we’re never asked. It’s frustrating. It doesn’t seem we have much of a say in it. We just get put out there.

‌“We always want to put on a show for the fans. We always want people to get value for money. We know how important fans are to football. When lads are getting overworked or whatever, sometimes you can’t do that.

‌“We’ll keep doing it. We’ve got no real option. We’ll let other people discuss it. We’ll let other people try to help us out but, like I say, when games are put in front of us, when you are in the changing room you don’t think about it.

“You get excited by it. You just go out and play your heart out and that’s all we can do. But, in the future, I think it would be best to get the players together and ask their opinion as well.”

