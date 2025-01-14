Liverpool defender Konate: Everyone knows how it is to play at Forest

Liverpool defender Ibrahima Konate admits the players expect a battle at Nottingham Forest tonight.

The Reds go to the City Ground as Premier League leaders, though face a Forest regarded as among the form teams currently in the competition.

Konate told liverpoolfc.com: "Everyone knows how it is to play there. Even last season when we played there, we won in the last minute. The game was tough and they had a great team, especially this season. I think they surprised a lot of teams and especially us because we lost that first game. But now we go there and we know what we want to do.

"We have to work very hard because we know this will be a tough game. We just have to be calm, be patient and to think game by game. Then the game will start and after we will think about the next game.

"The Premier League, for me, is the hardest league in the world. Against every team it is so hard – I think this is a problem for everyone! You play every team and you don't have one game to relax.

"When I think about when I was in the Bundesliga or other leagues, you have some games where you will chill – but in the Premier League you have no time for this. You have to work and train and every time be focused because everything is so hard."