Forest boss Nuno: Was Slot playing mind games?

Nottingham Forest boss Nuno has ducked claims from Liverpool counterpart Arne Slot that his team are title contenders.

Forest host Premier League leaders Liverpool on Tuesday night.

Nuno said: "We have to play the games. We are here to compete against all of the teams and I think we are doing well, but nothing changes in our approach, which stays the same.

"We know what we can do and how we want to do things. We know each other, our strengths and weaknesses. So let's play the game."

On whether Slot was playing mind games, he continued: "I don't know but we try as much as possible to ignore what's around. We never change. It is the way we see things, the way we see the competition. I would say it is the way we see life. It's day-by-day, focus on our tasks and tomorrow is another tough one.

"When we do things good we should be pleased, but too much compliments can distract us so we don't pay too much attention.

"Salah, Diaz, Gakpo, Mac Allister, Gravenberch, Van Dijk, Konate, Trent...quality all over the place. A fantastic team. They have shown not only in the Premier League but in Europe how good they are. It is about us realising this and facing the game with the true respect it is necessary to play against Liverpool."