Liverpool defender Bradley proud taking Northern Ireland captaincy

Liverpool defender Conor Bradley will captain Northern Ireland in Saturday's Nations League tie with Belarus.

Northern Ireland coach Michael O'Neill is rotating the captaincy during this campaign.

And Bradley will wear the armband against Belarus in Hungary. He said: "To just play for your country is a massive honour but to be captain is something special.

"Everyone knows how much I love to come away and play for my country and to have the armband on is going to be very special.

"I just want to keep going now, put in a good performance and hopefully we get the result that we want."

O'Neill also said: "Having spoken to people at Liverpool, they felt it was something personality-wise and the responsibility that he takes, that it's something he would handle.

"He's very keen to learn, he applies himself. He takes on information well. We know about his athletic capabilities, his quality obviously as well.

"He gets a great response from his team-mates."