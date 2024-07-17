Tribal Football
Liverpool consider bid for Wolves fullback Ait-Nouri
Wolves left-back Rayan Aït-Nouri is a target for Liverpool.

British journalist David Lynch, who focuses on Liverpool, states that Aït-Nouri could be their first signing of the summer.

"I'm a little interested in what he (Arne Slot) wants with the profile as a left back and the interest in a centre back or if they combine these two, it's really interesting to me," says Lynch in the Anfield Agenda.

"Because I know they have an interest in Aït-Nouri at Wolves. It's out there, they really like the player, I think that's very clear. It's a deal they could make, but will they go that route?"

