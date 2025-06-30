Liverpool confirms new contract for Nyoni: I have to go out and show why I’ve earned this

Liverpool star Trey Nyoni has signed a new contract with the club this week as he commits his future to the Reds.

Nyoni played for the club's senior, U21s, U19s and U18s teams last season and has made six appearances at first-team level so far despite still being a teenager. The talented midfielder turns 18 years old today and as a birthday present the club were quick to hand him a contract which will tie him down for the foreseeable future.

This comes just eight months after Nyoni signed his first professional deal at Anfield and it is not a surprise for fans who have huge expectations for the young playmaker. Speaking to the Reds' official channels, Nyoni expressed his delight in signing the new deal and explained that he must reward the club with performances on the pitch.

"It means a lot, obviously having supported the club when I was younger as well," Nyoni told the Reds' official channels. "It's a great feeling but now I have to go out and show why I’ve earned this contract.

"I think it's just step-by-step and day-by-day, just getting better and better every day and improving as a player. I'm still young, so there is a lot of improvement. That's the most important thing. I just have to repay them that way."