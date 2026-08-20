Liverpool captain Van Dijk sends message to his squad: Last year was unacceptable!

Virgil van Dijk has called for Liverpool to bounce back this season as they begin their campaign against Newcastle.

The Reds finished 5th last season in what was a trophyless campaign to forget under former manager Arne Slot who has since been replaced by Andoni Iraola.

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Iraola first faces Newcastle United at St. James’ Park on Sunday afternoon as Liverpool go head to head with a side who haven’t beaten them in their last 19 games in the Premier League.

A win could hand the side a vital 3 points, jump starting their season for a potential title push against favourites Manchester City and champions Arsenal.

Van Dijk, ripping into last season, says Liverpool must be better and step up especially whilst the title race is so hard to predict before the season kicks off.

“Last year was unacceptable. This year we have an opportunity to turn that around,” said Van Dijk.

“We all know how tough that will be but if you’re not up for the challenge, then you’re not at the right place.

“What I feel at the moment is everyone is up for the challenge. Let’s see how we go about it.

“I’m really looking forward to this season and I don’t think we have a point to prove to anyone.

“We have to show how much we care, how much we want to fight for this badge and also realise how privileged we are to be playing for Liverpool.”

Van Dijk will begin the season with a new centre-back partnership with Jeremy Jacquet joining from Rennes this summer as well as Ronald Araujo arriving on loan from Barcelona as fans wait to see how the new backline copes.