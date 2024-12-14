Tribal Football
Liverpool captain Van Dijk: Most important period of season

Paul Vegas
Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk admits they're entering the most important period of the season.

His Liverpool team leads the Premier League, and later on Saturday they host Fulham.

"We know this is one of the most important times of the year. It's very intense and every game is important," van Dijk said, according to Liverpool's own website.

"Fulham will also be a difficult match. They can cause everyone problems. We saw that most recently when they met Arsenal and drew.

"They have good players and a really good coach."

 

