Liverpool captain Van Dijk: Crunch talks after Forest defeat sparked winning run

Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk admits a team meeting after their home defeat to Nottingham Forest has sparked their run to the top of the Premier League table.

Arne Slot has set a Liverpool record winning eight of his first nine games in charge.

Asked if the crisis talks after the Forest setback sparked the turnaround, Van Dijk told the Liverpool Echo: "Yeah, 100%.

"I think it was very clear to see after Wolves. We had a good meeting in my opinion after the game in terms of how to manage the game much better, how not to let opponents come back into the game and it is obviously still a work in progress.

"We are still learning game management with experience and try to deal with difficult situations that occur during games. The Wolves game was a good example of how to not do it. Hopefully we learn from it and we do much better, otherwise it could be a very tough season.

"The Wolves game, you’re 1-0 up, and I think you don’t need to force the most difficult ball and then end up losing the ball, giving the opponent a better feeling, giving them momentum in order to get dangerous, especially when they are at home.

"It's about managing the game at times and deciding when to play that killer pass, when to keep possession, let the opponent run a bit more and get them more frustrated.

"It’s a fine balance but we have to and we will do much better because we speak about it. I was one of the guys who was not really happy after the game because I think we could have done much better in terms of making it a lot easier for ourselves. If we want to achieve things this season then we have to do much better."