Liverpool boss Slot talks Bradley captaincy; Van Dijk influence

Liverpool boss Arne Slot was happy for Conor Bradley after he captained Northern Ireland this past.

Slot says the responsibility will be good for Bradley's development.

Advertisement Advertisement

He said at today's media conference for their clash with Chelsea: "I think it's going to be a bright future for him because he's a very good player and very good players are what we need here at Liverpool. He's done – last season especially – really well when he had to replace Trent, and now Trent has played a lot.

"But he is a very good player and although he has big competition from Trent, normally very good players find their way into the team. That's what I also expect with him in the future at this club."

Slot also commented on the form of captain Virgil van Dijk so far this season.

He also stated, "He has been crucial for us, like many others, but Virgil definitely as well. From what you guys see on the pitch, there we see all the same how good he is and he still is in defence, how much he attributes to our offensive side to our play. But what you guys don't see and what I do see is how important he also is on the training ground.

"He's always the one that's most loud during the sessions, he always brings a lot of energy into our sessions and quality as well. What you see during the weekends is also what I see during the week, and that's what you're hoping for if you have a captain that is not only showing his performances in the weekend but also during the week. He's definitely our leader."