Slot says he knows what to expect from Bournemouth at the weekend

Liverpool manager Arne Slot has spoken ahead of his side's clash against Bournemouth this weekend.

The Dutchman said he knows what to expect from the Cherries after watching their performance against Everton in what was an epic comeback.

“They started off quite well with a win against our neighbours. That caught the eye the most of course because they were 2-0 down so late in the game. I think (Andoni) Iraola has done a tremendous job over there. (He) plays some nice football to watch, develops players, has a nice playing style, so all credit for him but hopefully we can manage to do better against Bournemouth tomorrow than we did against Nottingham Forest last week.”

Bournemouth sit 11th in the table after picking up 5 points in 4 games which has been down to their aggressive style of play - which Slot says he is ready for.

“They were aggressive last season (at Anfield). I saw this because I saw parts of the game yesterday. They were really aggressive, (had a) high press and made it really difficult for Liverpool to get the ball forward to the forwards as well. (They) scored a goal by a high press, I think they took the ball off Trent (Alexander-Arnold) and scored. That's the style they usually play so it's also what we expect from them tomorrow.

“They have a lot of individual quality as well because I think Andoni did a great job over there but I think the sporting director (Richard Hughes) that worked there for so many years did a very good job as well. Maybe because of that Liverpool tried to take him from them because he brought in some really good and talented players. Marcos and Luis are two examples but I can tell you more if you want me to.”

He also mentioned his relationship with current Bournemouth players Luis Sinisterra and Marcos Senesi who could cause trouble at the weekend against their former Feyenoord boss.

“(I have) only positive memories of course – except for one moment. We had a great season. We reached the final of the Conference League with these two players. They were really important for our team then as well.

“Unfortunately we lost the final. So, that's the only bad memory I have when it comes to that season and to the players that played in that team. Luis Sinisterra is a winger that I like because he dominates one-v-one (and) can score a goal. Marcos Senesi has always had a lot of impact at Feyenoord and also in the one season he worked with me.”