Liverpool boss Slot: Performance not good enough for FA Cup defeat

Arne Slot expressed his disappointment after Liverpool's shock defeat to Plymouth in the FA Cup.

He acknowledged that Plymouth’s resilience made it difficult, but stressed that Liverpool should have created more chances.

Slot emphasized the need to learn from the loss and bounce back quickly in their upcoming fixtures.

He stated post-game: “The result is obvious, it's a big disappointment, and the way we played (there) wasn't a lot to be happy about as well. The only thing I was happy about is that the boys kept on fighting for 100 minutes and probably the best part of our game were the last 10 minutes. So, that tells you that they kept on fighting.

“But credit to them, a good game plan, they worked incredibly hard and they got a penalty that was deserved, because it was a clear penalty; a correct decision. But that had a lot of impact on the game, of course, because both teams hardly had any chances and all of a sudden you get a penalty kick. Again, which was the correct decision, but they were 1-0 up and kept on fighting until the end. The goalkeeper made one or two good saves in the end, but we hardly created anything at all.”

On his team selection, he added: “No, because you never know what will happen if we would have played with our starters over here. I think we've seen during this season, we've seen a few times already, that it's a game plan, a playing style, which is difficult for our starters, but also for the ones that played today. So, constantly long balls, second balls, long balls, second balls. It's difficult for every team. We had it with (Manchester) United at home for example as well.

“They had a similar playing style going to a very low block (then) kick every ball long, and then we played with our starters. I think today also showed why we played with the ones we played with today because these players need game rhythm as well. For them to be ready in the upcoming months, they need game time, and you saw today that some of these players really need games like this to be ready for the last three months of the season.”