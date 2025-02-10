Liverpool boss Slot hoping Gomez avoided serious injury
Gomez, captaining the side in his first appearance since December after a hamstring injury, felt an issue early on.
As a precaution, he was replaced by Isaac Mabaya to avoid aggravating the problem.
Asked for an update, Slot told his post-match press conference: "I am not too sure. I am not too sure if it was the same leg, but I haven't had time to ask him. It was clear, I think we all know which moment he felt a bit insecure about (it) because he didn't sprint back fully.
"Then he said, 'I am not 100 per cent sure and I am afraid if I make one extra sprint things will go wrong.'
"It's not torn I assume, but it didn't feel good for him. That was a bit of a blow because Curtis Jones was on the bench, but he came to me this morning and said, 'I don't think I am fully recovered yet' as well after the training session of yesterday.
"That all of a sudden led to the fact we were with a few more youngsters on the pitch than was the idea before the game, but still there was enough quality on the pitch to get a better result than this."