Liverpool boss Slot hoping Gomez avoided serious injury

Arne Slot revealed that Joe Gomez had to be substituted just 10 minutes into Liverpool's FA Cup clash against Plymouth due to discomfort.

Gomez, captaining the side in his first appearance since December after a hamstring injury, felt an issue early on.

As a precaution, he was replaced by Isaac Mabaya to avoid aggravating the problem.

Asked for an update, Slot told his post-match press conference: "I am not too sure. I am not too sure if it was the same leg, but I haven't had time to ask him. It was clear, I think we all know which moment he felt a bit insecure about (it) because he didn't sprint back fully.

"Then he said, 'I am not 100 per cent sure and I am afraid if I make one extra sprint things will go wrong.'

"It's not torn I assume, but it didn't feel good for him. That was a bit of a blow because Curtis Jones was on the bench, but he came to me this morning and said, 'I don't think I am fully recovered yet' as well after the training session of yesterday.

"That all of a sudden led to the fact we were with a few more youngsters on the pitch than was the idea before the game, but still there was enough quality on the pitch to get a better result than this."