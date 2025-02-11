Everton boss Moyes: We've got a few years before we're ready to compete with Liverpool

Everton manager David Moyes has spoken in his latest press conference as he prepares to take on Liverpool in the Merseyside derby.

Everton host Liverpool on Wednesday night in the final Merseyside derby at Goodison Park after the original game was postponed in December. Moyes was first questioned on whether it's special because it's the last derby at such an iconic ground.

"I've been here many years but it's a while back since my last Merseyside derby. They've always been difficult games, Liverpool are always a tough opponent.

"But at Goodison, it has always felt much easier because we have a fantastic support behind us.

"This game will be no different. Strange it was a rearranged fixture, so I now have the chance to manage."

He then gave an update on defender Vitalii Mykolenko who is in contention to return to the squad which will be a huge boost for the Toffees.

"He (Mykolenko) started some training today so hopefully he'll be available," said the Blues boss. "That's probably the main one."

He was then asked about his derby memories and Lee Carsley's second-half goal earned Everton a 1-0 home win over Liverpool back in 2004 which is an iconic moment in the club's history.

"I've got a couple of derby memories. I'll always remember Lee Carsley's goal when we won here, and Andy Johnson. But it's always been tough as I've said. Over the years Liverpool have always been tough opponents.

"Of course we want to win. But let's put it in perspective. The most important thing is we get points to stay in the Premier League. It's a big game. Let's hope the players are ready."

Moyes then admitted the game had changed over the years but the fact remains that the excitement is still there and both teams will fight until the very last minute.

"I've been involved in some of these Merseyside derbies and some of them have been incredible. When it was a case of Steven Gerrard and Jamie Carragher it was who will kick who the fastest.

"The game has changed now and you can't play in such a fashion. I think the refereeing is different nowadays. But hey, it's a great derby and has been a brilliant game over the years and many, many people enjoy those games."

The Everton boss then praised Liverpool manager Arne Slot who has led his side to the top of the Premier League as well as the Champions League this season after taking over from former head coach Jurgen Klopp.

"They had a great manager with Jurgen Klopp. I think most people will be amazed with what Arne Slot has done. I have to say, he's done a great job, hasn't he? Hard to say when you're sitting in this seat.

"He's done a great job and got the team playing really well."

Next, he opened up on the gaping gap between the two sides who are at opposite ends of the table this season. Moyes revealed that it is his ambition to close that gap and get Everton back up to where he feels they belong.

"I'm trying to remember the first ones. Going back that far then, it was a different time. We were probably getting ourselves back into being competitive as a Premier League club.

"The gap between the two teams at the moment has probably been as big as it has been for a long time. So it's something I have to bridge, and start bringing the two clubs closer together.

"At that time, derbies were probably a bit more competitive. It was only in the last few years where we started to finish above them in the Premier League, it's something we're aiming to do again."

Carlos Alcaraz was the next topic of conversation and Moyes revealed that he deserves to start in the derby after some fantastic performances as of late.

"He's done enough by his performance to start the game. Whether I do, is another thing. I think sometimes when you bring someone in, you don't know how long it'll take for someone to settle.

"I have to say, he settled very well in the game. He's got Premier League experience, so he's not completely new to this.

"The decision will be made tomorrow on whether we start him or not."

Moyes says he is optimistic about Everton’s season and added that fans will play a huge role at Goodison where the atmosphere is always fierce against their biggest rivals.

"We want extra from the players, never mind the supporters. The supporters have been fantastic since I've returned.

"Goodison is always a great atmosphere and a difficult place to play. I've had some great nights here as a manager and hope we've got some more to come.

"The supporters have always played a huge part, they've been great for us. They've had a difficult period, hopefully, they can see some light at the end of the tunnel."

Finally, he finished by speaking on the rivalry between the two sides and how the club have a long way to go before they can compete with Liverpool again after years of inconsistency and poor results.

"I think it's a great footballing city, it's always had incredibly good players, from different generations. It's always been a game where even when I was a young boy I was looking forward to seeing.

"As a football supporter generally it was always one of those games you looked forward to watching.

"I can't kid myself, I've had my fair share of defeats. We're chasing Liverpool, and probably none more so than now. It was always great to get a result.

"But I always go back to my last two years where we finished above Liverpool in the league twice. It took us a good few years to prepare that and get us ready. As you know, we've got a few years to go before we're ready to compete with Liverpool again.

"We've had a pretty good start, but we're also mindful of the teams we've still got to play.

"There's a gulf between the two squads, and everyone's aware of the difficulty this club has had. Everton had a great result against Liverpool last year.

"We've seen some unpredictability in the Premier League this year in terms of results. Hopefully we can turn this one around."