Liverpool boss Slot happy with Quansah attitude after Ipswich hook

Liverpool boss Arne Slot is happy with the attitude of Jarell Quansah after last week's hook.

The defender was changed at halftime in Liverpool's win at Ipswich Town.

Slot said: "In a way you would expect a player to react. I spoke to him immediately after the game and again on Sunday, the day after. At the end of that conversation he asked if he could train on Sunday.

"Normally he should have done recovery (sessions) that day but he asked to train. On Tuesday, he picked up a bit of an injury so could not train on Wednesday so let's see if he can train today. He reacted in the way every player should.

Slot added: "I don't think there should be that much into it. What I said was he did not lose every duel. But he lost one or two important ones. What has been told to me is that I said he lost every duel which he did not do. I said to the team, it was not about Jarell.

"We as a team did not do well. At that time, the only threat from Ipswich was (Liam) Delap and he won one or two important duels. I was trying to get that strength out of their team by bringing in Ibou (Konate)."