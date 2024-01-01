Liverpool boss Slot frustrated after Forest shock: We created little

Liverpool boss Arne Slot admitted frustration after their defeat at home to Nottingham Forest.

Callum Hudson-Odoi struck the only goal of the game at Anfield as Forest stunned the hosts.

Slot later said: "The result frustrates the most and we cannot be hapy about how the game went. It was a stop-start game and we hardly created any chances.

"We only have to look at ourselves, we have to be better. Far too many times we lost the ball around the area, it was not good enough. We have to be better with the ball.

"Our decisions and execution wasn't good enough. In general we defended quite well but the two fast players came on and made it difficult. We took a lot of risk and in the end it was a very good goal."