Liverpool boss Slot confirms Gomez, Jota and Nunez have all returned to training

Liverpool forwards Joe Gomez, Diogo Jota, and Darwin Nunez will train on Friday.

However, their availability for Liverpool's game against AFC Bournemouth is still uncertain.

Gomez has missed the last eight matches due to a hamstring injury, while Jota hasn't played since mid-January.

Nunez was absent from Wednesday's loss to PSV Eindhoven because of illness.

The head coach told the media: “All three of them are in training today so then the question is, ‘Are they already far enough to join us towards Bournemouth?’

“That’s something we have to wait and see today because we have probably also more than 20 players available. We always have more than 20 available but the ones that are mostly there.

“So, we have to make the smartest decision for them, but also for winning the game tomorrow.”