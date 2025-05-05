Liverpool boss Slot: Chelsea fans booed?

Liverpool boss Arne Slot insists he never heard any home jeers for Chelsea's guard of honour on Sunday.

Chelsea's players lined up to clap the new champions onto the Stamford Bridge, with the home support booing the gesture.

Advertisement Advertisement

After Liverpool's 3-1 loss, Slot insisted: "I didn't hear it, to be honest. I only heard our fans during almost the whole game. I just heard that they couldn't come here on trains, so they had to go by car.

"But they were on time and they were loud throughout the whole game. I haven't heard anyone booing - I only heard our fans singing."

On whether Chelsea will prove themselves a title threat next season, Slot was convinced.

He also said: "I expected them to be a threat this season because at Anfield they were better than us. They were so close to us. It was a complete surprise to me that we are now 19 points clear of them or something like that.

"I didn't feel that at all when we played them. That tells you how well we did, probably, if a team like this with so much quality, and also not only in the first XI, but in the complete squad, that we are able to be 19 points ahead of them is a big compliment for our players."