Liverpool boss Slot admits great Guardiola admiration

Liverpool boss Arne Slot has admitted his great admiration for Manchester City counterpart Pep Guardiola.

In a new book, 'Slotball', the Dutchman says he has long modeled his system on Guardiola's approach to the game.

Slot said: “I have no fear when I do my team-talks these days. I am fully confident that all my attacking ideas will work out.

"I have no room for fear or nerves. I make my decisions on the basis of logic and what I see.

“The only time I might feel a bit nervous is if Pep (Guardiola) was in the same room looking over my shoulder! I want my teams to play in such a dynamic way that we are really difficult for our opponents to analyse.”