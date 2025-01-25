Liverpool attacker Gakpo happy with double in win against Ipswich

Liverpool attacker Cody Gakpo was pleased with his brace in victory over Ipswich Town.

Gakpo struck twice as the Reds won 4-1 on Saturday.

He later said: "I think it was an almost-perfect game. I think we created a lot of chances, obviously they were a tough side to play. They played very deep, very difficult to create some chances but we did that.

"So, I think we played a good game, scored four goals, but at the end we conceded, which is not what we wanted because we wanted to keep a clean sheet. But at the end, I think it was a good performance and on to the next.

"I think it was a very important game… everybody maybe thinks that we should win at home but every game is difficult, especially in the race we are in. So, we have to keep going and keep winning games."