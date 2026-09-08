Liverpool announce £300M shirt sponsorship deal with Turkish Airlines in historic change

Liverpool have agreed to change their shirt sponsorship as they switch from Standard Chartered to Turkish Airlines.

For the first time in 17 years, Liverpool are switching shirt sponsorships in what is a historic deal for the Reds that will reportedly generate more than £60M annually for the Reds over the course of a 5 year deal, totaling £300M.

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The deal comes into effect from the start of the 2027-28 season as Turkish Airlines replaces Standard Chartered who reportedly paid around £50M per season for their current deal.

Liverpool posted record revenues of £703m in the financial year ending 31 May 2025 and the club continues to grow rapidly with new deals constantly being made behind the scenes.

The news comes after an investment was made by a consortium led by Amit Bhatia and including Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and Facebook co-founder Eduardo Saverin this year, which now values the side at around £5.5bn.

Ahmet Olmustur, Turkish Airlines CEO, said: “Liverpool Football Club is one of the world’s most recognised and respected football clubs, with an exceptional heritage and a truly global community of supporters.

“We are very pleased that Turkish Airlines will become the club’s main club partner and that our name will take its place on one of the most iconic shirts in world sport.

He continued: "The agreement also marks an important new chapter in Turkish Airlines’ long-standing support for global sport. We believe in the unique power of sport to transcend borders and bring communities together.

“As we begin this new chapter, we look forward to moving forward together with Liverpool FC and its supporters around the world.”

Interestingly, Liverpool’s sleeve sponsorship deal, currently with Expedia for between £9m and £12m a season, is also up for renewal and the club could see an even bigger deal over the next year.