Alisson or Mamardashvili? Liverpool face goalkeeper dilemma

Liverpool are expected to use this season to determine whether Giorgi Mamardashvili is ready to succeed Alisson Becker as their long-term number one, with a big decision over the goalkeeper position looming.

Alisson remains Liverpool's No. 1 and, despite Juventus exploring the possibility of signing him ahead of the summer window, the club ultimately decided his experience and continuity were too important to lose.

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With a new manager in place and changes made to the defence, Liverpool valued having a trusted figure behind their new-look back line. They triggered the 12-month option in Alisson's contract, meaning the 33-year-old is now tied to the club until the end of the 2026/27 season.

That gives Liverpool time to consider what comes next.

Mamardashvili was signed from Valencia in 2024 for an initial £25 million and was expected to provide a clear succession plan for Alisson.

The 25-year-old remains part of those plans, but Liverpool are continuing to assess his game beyond his shot-stopping ability as they determine whether he is ready to become a goalkeeper they can trust every week.

There is confidence around the investment Liverpool made in Mamardashvili, including a belief they would be able to recover their money should they decide to sell him, but Flashscore sources believe the club are yet to make a definitive decision on the future of the position.

Liverpool's move for 18-year-old Lucca Brughmans has added another layer to that planning.

The deal could reach around £30m and represents a significant commitment to a player viewed as a long-term prospect. His loan return to Genk for the season means Liverpool can take their time with his development.

For now, Alisson's role is unchanged. His experience remains vital as Liverpool begin another Champions League campaign, with Atletico Madrid visiting Anfield on Wednesday.

But behind him, Liverpool are using this season to work out whether Mamardashvili can eventually take the gloves - or whether their succession plan will need to evolve further.