Liverpool ace Salah: Why my goalscoring achievements tougher than Haaland

Liverpool attacker Mohamed Salah has declared himself a "winger".

Salah, comparing himself with Manchester City centre-forward Erling Haaland, insists his goalscoring achievements are greater due to the position he plays.

Advertisement Advertisement

Speaking to Sky Germany, he said: "I respect him a lot. We may have only spoken once after the last game. But he's a striker, so his life is easier. I wish him all the best, of course."

He added: "But his life is easy because he plays as a striker.

"As a winger, getting that kind of quota is pretty difficult. Any winger can tell you that. That's why I see it differently between us, because he's a striker and I'm a winger."

Salah also said of the impact of manager Arne Slot this season: "I didn't expect it to happen so quickly. But the coach hasn't changed that much for us. He likes counter-pressing, we still play on the counter, but he wants us to have more control of the ball. So, it's a little different, but I don't see a very big difference."