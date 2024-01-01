Tribal Football
Liverpool ace Salah: Man Utd were easy; it's could've been six

Liverpool ace Mohamed Salah says defeating Manchester United was "easy".

Salah struck in the 3-0 win on Sunday.

He later said: “A great result. Everyone knows the derby is important for the fans and the city. We need to carry on and if you want to fight for the league you have to win each game.

"I managed to be involved in three so I am happy about that. The manager likes us to press high and there was a couple of mistakes and we managed to use them - it was part of the plan. 

"I agree with you (it was easy), I was a little surprised. The game could have finished five or six.

“The new manager comes with his style and he wants everyone to adapt, he had a few meetings with senior groups saying you need to set an example for the younger players." 

