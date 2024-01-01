Liverpool ace Diaz says Salah leaving "will hurt a lot"

Liverpool winger Luis Diaz has admitted it will be tough to cope with the loss of Mohamed Salah.

The Egyptian winger is set to leave the Anfield club at the end of the season, unless the two parties agree to a new contract.

Salah’s present deal expires in the summer and there is no suggestion the 32-year-old will be made a big offer.

Speaking after a 3-0 win over Manchester United, Salah admitted he wanted to enjoy his final season at Liverpool.

“It would be hard for us, as well as for Liverpool,” Diaz said when asked about Salah’s future by Telemundo.

“It will hurt a lot, he has a year to think about it, it is not easy at all.

“He always talks to us, it would be very hard to lose a player as key as he is. It is the team-mate's decision and it is respected, hopefully he doesn't leave.”