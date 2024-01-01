Lille seek talks with ex-Man Utd attacker Martial

Tribal Football
Lille are lining up a move for released Manchester United attacker Anthony Martial.

Still a free agent after coming off contract at United this summer, Martial is free to sign for a new club outside the transfer windows.

RMC says Lille are in the market for a new attacking addition. And while the French transfer window officially closed its doors on Friday evening, this does not concern free players.

As such, Martial is now on the radar.

And it's understood Martial would be willing to lower his original demands to help negotiations after being impressed by LOSC's new-look team's start to the season.

