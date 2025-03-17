Lewis-Skelly reacts to his England call-up: I’m buzzing but I have got to stay locked in

Arsenal starlet Miles Lewis-Skelly has opened up on his England call-up which he says is a huge honour as he tries to be the best version of himself for his country.

On the back of the Gunners’ 1-0 win against Chelsea, the 18-year-old reported for Three Lions duty after enjoying a brilliant breakthrough season under Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta who has put a lot of faith in the young defender this season. He admitted he could not contain his excitement when he heard the news whilst at home.

“It's all I can ask for - I’m just so grateful to the team for entrusting me and the boss for entrusting me, and I can repay them and be the best version of myself.

“I’m buzzing,” he said of his inclusion in Thomas Tuchel’s first Three Lions squad. “Honesty I was so elated, just shouting around my house!

“Obviously I'm excited for what's coming up, but you’ve always got to stay locked in on the present and not get too attached to the feeling that’s coming later down the line.”

The teenager's ability to drift into midfield and fearless mentality should help England manager Thomas Tuchel during the international break where he wants to make a good first impression against Albania and Latvia in front of the Wembley crowd as he aims to qualify for the 2026 World Cup. Lewis-Skelly represents the beginning of another long line of talented prospects who will eventually break into the first team alongside leaders such as Harry Kane and Jordan Henderson who will be there to guide them along the way.