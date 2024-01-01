Lewis-Potter says Brentford "looking forward to bouncing back" after Liverpool defeat

Keane Lewis-Potter is feeling positive after Brentford’s performance at Anfield on Sunday in which his side lost 2-0 thanks to goals from Luis Díaz and Mohamed Salah.

Thomas Frank’s side fought hard throughout the game and Lewis-Potter says the loss is a harsh one but Brentford will bounce back from it.

“It’s a tough one to take. We spoke about the need to stop their transitions, and the first goal was a transition from our corner.

“But we caused them a few problems, particularly during the first half on set-pieces. In the second half, Nathan (Collins) had a header that could have changed the game completely.

“The positives are there from the first half. We defended well and we did have chances.”

Brentford face Southampton in their next Premier League clash which defender believes is their chance to grab three points.

“During the second half we dropped off a bit; it’s always harder when you’re chasing a game and they’re looking to get a second. It was always going to be difficult. We’re all looking forward to bouncing back.”