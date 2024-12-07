Lewis-Potter: Brentford boss Frank sat me down and said 'I have an idea'

Keane Lewis-Potter has revealed how a meeting with Brentford boss Thomas Frank saw his change of his position.

Lewis-Potter has been acting as a left-back this season after dropping back from his winger role.

He recalled to the club's match programme: “Thomas Frank called me into his office to speak with him… I thought I was in trouble!”

“But he sat me down and just said, ‘I’ve got an idea’.

“He explained that he wanted me to play left-back and detailed what he thought I could do to help the team in that position. At the end, he just asked me, ‘Would you be okay with that?’ I could have turned around and told him I didn’t want to do it!

“But as soon as he explained the plan he had for me, I just said: ‘I’ll do whatever you want me to for this team’.

“It is quite a big change to where I usually play - there’s a lot of stuff that has been thrown my way over the last few weeks, things I’ve had to learn to help play in that position. But I have to give big credit to the coaches who have really helped me.

“But one of the biggest things that helps me play at left-back is that I’m coming up against wingers, which is obviously the position I usually play. I try and put myself in their shoes and think, ‘What would I do next?’, which helps me work out what they might do."