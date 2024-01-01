Levy: My top 3 achievements as Tottenham chairman

Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy has named the top three achievements since he has been in charge of the club.

Levy’s side have grown from strength to strength off the field, given their new stadium and financial might.

However, fans are not happy at the lack of trophies, with Spurs having a bare cupboard since the League Cup in 2008.

Replying to a fan, Levy said: “Clearly, getting into the Champions League Final, I think opening this stadium is a great legacy for this club.

“The third one is a really difficult one because we've had a lot of great players at this club and I've had the honor of employing a lot of them. So I couldn't single out one player but Gareth Bale, (Dimitar) Berbatov, Harry Kane, we go on.

“We've been honored and blessed that we've had so many great attacking players at this club, and long may it continue.”