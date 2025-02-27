Levy in talks with US billionaires over Spurs sale
Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy has reportedly engaged in talks with US billionaires over a potential sale of the club.
However, negotiations stalled due to Levy’s high valuation and his desire to retain a role at Spurs, either as an investor or overseeing sporting decisions.
ENIC International Limited owns 86.58% of the club, with the remaining 13.42% held by minority investors.
Levy holds a 29.88% stake in ENIC, while the Lewis family trust controls the remaining 70.6%.
According to Bloomberg, US billionaires and private equity firms have shown interest in acquiring Tottenham shares over the past 18 months.
Their approach would likely involve buying a minority stake first before gradually working towards full ownership.
