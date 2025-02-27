Levy in talks with US billionaires over Spurs sale

Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy has reportedly engaged in talks with US billionaires over a potential sale of the club.

However, negotiations stalled due to Levy’s high valuation and his desire to retain a role at Spurs, either as an investor or overseeing sporting decisions.

ENIC International Limited owns 86.58% of the club, with the remaining 13.42% held by minority investors.

Levy holds a 29.88% stake in ENIC, while the Lewis family trust controls the remaining 70.6%.

According to Bloomberg, US billionaires and private equity firms have shown interest in acquiring Tottenham shares over the past 18 months.

Their approach would likely involve buying a minority stake first before gradually working towards full ownership.